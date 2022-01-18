Hamilton Council Urges Support for Speed Camera Bill

Nearly every Town Council meeting starts with a discussion from residents frustrated about traffic safety and speeding cars. Although few quick fixes have emerged to address the concerns, the Town Council is hoping for the success of a new state Senate bill.

Sen. John Bell (D-13) has proposed legislation that would expand authority to erect speed cameras to all towns without police departments. Currently, the state law permits photo speed monitoring devices in school crossing zones and highway work zones. Motorists caught speeding could be assessed civil penalties up to $100.

The Town Council has previously tagged speed cameras as the best way to address residents’ concerns and has urged them to review and support Senate Bill 334, which has been referred to the Senate Committee on Transportation.