Letter: Colin Doniger, Leesburg 

Editor: For the past year and a half, many parents (like myself) have been yelling from the hilltops for our local leadership in Loudoun to respect our inherent and legal rights to make medical decisions for our children. So many of us have referenced VA code 1-240.1 “A parent has a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education, and care of the parent’s child.”

Our rights as parents to make decisions, for the care of our children, were not respected or taken seriously by our local leaders. We never asked the schools to take the rights of other parents to choose to mask their kids, but we weren’t given that same dignity.

Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order to recognize our parental rights and enforce VA law (code 1-240.1). Loudoun supervisors, like Michael Turner, are desperately trying to find a way to continue the abuse that has gone on for far too long.

Turner announced a plan to attempt a resolution against the lawful order from our governor. He justifies this by referencing a debunked Arizona study that falsely stated schools without mask mandates were 3.5% more likely to experience COVID outbreaks. For starters this study has been widely debunked by dozens of experts. It was conducted over a summer (this is a clue that something is off), included schools in virtual sessions, and had a 3-week verse 6-week evaluation difference biased towards mandates. In the words of Homer J. Simpson: “statistics can be made to prove anything, 19% of all people know that.”

The LCPS superintenden,t Scott Zeigler, states, “our layered mitigation protocols have served the division well in keeping transmission to a minimum.” What possible basis does he have to make that comparison? There is none. Kids have worn the cloth masks that the CDC has now admitted do nothing.In the words of Leana Wen: “cloth masks are little more than facial decorations.” The “experts” now say that only masks that may do a little something are the N95/KN95 respirators, which studies show to cause hypoxia and hypercapnia. Many people don’t realize this, but OSHA requires that employees complete medical screening and obtain written doctor approval to wear these in workplaces (probably not something to casually put on children).

Supervisor Turner makes an off-the-wall connection to a Virginia law requiring that schools follow CDC guidance as his justification to defy Gov. Youngkin. Perhaps Mr. Turner didn’t read the section of the CDC guidance where it states “recommends.”Nowhere does it say “requires.” A recommendation means there is a choice to follow it.

I, for one, will be exercising my right as a parent and sending my children on Jan 24, free to breath the air and show their smiles. “A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority.”

Colin Doniger, Leesburg