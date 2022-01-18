Purcellville PD Renovation Costs Likely to Climb

The Town Council is bracing for higher-than-expected costs of the Police Department office expansion on Hirst Road.

Mosely Architects, which is leading the design of the renovation and expansion project, recently identified higher costs attributed to supply chain problems and labor expenses. That’s an extra $400,000 on top of the previously planned $800,000, for a new estimated project cost of $1.2 million.

The Town Council was briefed on the new estimate last week, but opted to not formally allocate additional money to the project, with a majority of members worried such action could result in higher bids from contractors.

Council members also expressed concerns about investing so much into leased space. However, with the construction of a new, town-owned police station still several years in the future, the town plans to advance with the project to address safety concerns and operational deficiencies at the current location. The staff was directed to seek a right of first refusal to purchase the current space should the opportunity arise.