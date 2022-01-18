Tree of Life Receives 40K-pound Food Donation

Tree of Life Ministries recently received a very hefty food donation from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The LDS church donated 40,128 pounds of non-perishable food to Tree of Life’s Purcellville office. The nonprofit also operates regional food pantries in Leesburg and Sterling.

Melaney Tagg, member of the LDS Ashburn stake, contacted Tree of Life on Dec. 14 when a surplus of food from their Salt Lake City, UT-based storehouse became available to disperse locally. Tree of Life was identified, among other organizations, as a potential recipient of this surplus, based on infrastructure and community connections.

Tree of Life’s Purcellville Food Branch Director Brian McMullen coordinate the planning and receiving effort across the nonprofit’s three regions and served as liaison with Tagg.

“We are thankful to our army of volunteers and supporters who made this day happen. What a real blessing for our community and it will help sustain our monthly food deliveries,” he said.

Several local businesses contributed toward the distribution of the food. Mr. Print loaned a pallet jack; Jenkins Enterprises offered storage space; Browning Equipment donated the use of a forklift; Southern States provided additional pallets; and Olympus Gym provided the use of abox truck to help transport goods to Tree of Life’s Sterling Center. Additionally, Tagg’s church provided volunteers for each Tree of Life center to help unload and process the food.

For more information on Tree of Life Ministries, go to tolministries.org or call 540-441-7920.