Leesburg Teen Charged with Attempted Murder in Shooting

A 17-year-old from Leesburg has been charged with five counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting reported in Ashburn on Saturday.

Loudoun sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Boxwood Place shortly after 1 a.m. Jan. 15 after a resident reported hearing gunfire. According to the investigation, the incident involved two groups of teenagers and stemmed from an earlier altercation. Some of the people involved that later confronted the victims in the area of Boxwood Place, and the Sheriff’s Office said the suspect shot at the victim’s vehicle as they drove away.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services issued the petitions and the teenager was served Wednesday, Jan. 19. He was held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

This case remains an active investigation and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.