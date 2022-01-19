Loudoun NAACP Seeks to Join School Board Member Removal Cases

The Loudoun County Chapter of the NAACP is seeking to intervene in the removal case against School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian).

Removal petitions were organized by the group Fight for Schools, which is seeking the ouster of School Board members over their involvement in a private Facebook group.

As it stands, the only parties in the cases are the School Board members as defendants, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj representing the plaintiffs.

Fight for Schools filed motions to intervene on behalf of the petitioners and to disqualify the Biberaj from prosecuting the cases because of her own involvement in the group. The School Board members’attorney Dawn E. Boyce argued in a Jan. 5 hearingthat having a mere interest in a case does not entitle a party to participate in it.

The NAACP will be represented by attorneys Phillip Thompson and Charlie King. King represented former Leesburg representative Beth Barts in her removal case.

“My view is, if you’re going to let Fight for Schools in to talk about Critical Race Theory, you need to let the NAACP talk about equity,” King said.

Fight for Schools released a statement yesterday responding to the NAACP chapter presidentMichelle Thomas calling the removal effort a “Jim Crowe-Esque Effort of 2022 to suppress votes.”

“It’s interesting that Ms. Thomas would weigh in against the thousands of parents supportingthis effort to petition the government for a redress of grievances, a First Amendment right,” the statement said.

King said the motion to intervene will be filed later in the week.