Max—Entrepreneur, Wolf’s Grandson—to Run for Congress

Caleb Max, an entrepreneur and the grandson of longtime Congressman Frank Wolf, has announced he will seek to challenge Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) in the newly drawn 10th District.

The next congressional election will be the first with the new districts approved early this year by the Virginia Supreme Court. Now, rather than stretching from McLean to Winchester, the 10thDistrict includes all of Loudoun, Fauquier and Fauquier counties, northern Prince William County, parts of southwestern Fairfax County, Manassas and Manassas Park. With the new lines decided, Republicans have begun throwing their hats in the ring to challenge the incumbent, Wexton.

Max now seeks to claim a seat in Congress his grandfather held for 34 years, from 1981 until his retirement in 2015.

A Reston native, Max came to Loudoun as a young child. The Round Hill-area resident was homeschooled, starting his own landscape business while a teenager, Caleb’s County Services, then going on to Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University. And he purchased the Pica Deli in Reston in early 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Since then, he said, he’s dealt with slow and inadequate help from the government and constantly shifting regulations and guidance.

“The aid, it was pennies on the dollar and not what was actually needed,” he said. “It was getting me by, but there’s a difference between getting by and being a profitable company that can grow. If a company’s not growing, it’s dying.”

That was part of his decision to run for Congress.

“When you look at what’s happening in our country and our district, small business owners—especially downtown Leesburg, all over—the restaurants are still struggling,” Max said. “People still haven’t gotten back to work.”

He also lamented the divisive and divided state of American politics, particularly at the national level.

“You have seen a lot of conspiracy theories and different things in terms of—I guess you could call it soul-searching. What does the Republican Party of the future look like?” Max said. “…I’m just a big believer that extremes on either side can always be bad.”

To highlight his ability to find consensus across party lines, he pointed to his creation of a nonprofit to resist Chinese communism on college campuses which he said got support from both college Republicans and college Democrats across the nation.

“My granddad always said, when you walk into a room, there’s no such thing as friends and enemies, there’s friends and potential friends,” Max said.

He has cited concerns about infighting among Americans, military overextension, and an oversized federal debt, all of which he pointed out some scholars have tied to the fall of previous empires.

“I look forward to standing up to the Biden Administration and Jennifer Wexton’s failed policies, which are hurting every working family in the 10thCongressional District,” Max stated in a press release announcing his candidacy. “As the Republican candidate, we will win in November, flip the House of Representatives from blue to red, and put government back to work for the hardworking families and business owners who call the 10thDistrict home.”