Parivash Sadeghi Kline Moon, 1944-2022

Parivash Sadeghi Kline Moon, 77, of Leesburg, Virginia, died peacefully on January 10 at Heritage Hall, Leesburg.

She was born March 19, 1944, in Ahwaz, Iran, a daughter of the late Ebrahim and Safieh Sadeghi.

She moved to the United States in 1979 with her two children, Mike and Andy, to flee the Iranian Revolution. Parivash was a fiercely dedicated mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She treasured everyone in her life and was eager to be there for anyone needing to talk. She was loving and warm, thoughtful and selfless, and she touched the lives of many.

She is survived by her son, Andy Kline and wife Elizabeth of Broadlands, VA. Also surviving are 3 sisters: Parvin Bragg and Mahvash Moallem both of Rockford, IL; Mali Muri and husband Larry of Bellingham, WA; one brother, Mohammad “Mammad” Sadeghi and wife Mojgan of Tehran, Iran; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Mike Kline, brother Ali Sadeghi, and husband Glen Moon.

In keeping with her wishes, her body has been cremated. No formal service is scheduled, but rather the cost of a service has been redirected as a donation in her honor to Northern Virginia Family Service.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of donations to Northern Virginia Family Service, 10455 White Granite Drive, Suite 100, Oakton, VA 22124, or www.nvfs.org.