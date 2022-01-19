School Board Votes to Support Continued Masking

The School Board voted 8-1 last night to support Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s decision to require masks in schools, defying the governor’s order.

John Beatty (Catoctin) opposed the motion.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Saturday to make masks optional for students. The order is at odds with state law that requires school divisions follow CDC guidance to the greatest extent practicable.

Ziegler said he will make an announcement today with more information on mitigation strategies.