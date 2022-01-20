Federal Case Against Loudoun County School Board Equity Programs Dismissed

A federal judge has granted the Loudoun school division’s motion to dismiss the class action suit against two of its equity programs.

In the suit, three families alleged that the Student Equity Ambassador program and the Bias Incident Reporting System violate their students’ rights to free speech, and discriminate on the basis of race and viewpoint.

Loudoun County Women’s GOP Club president Patti Menders, Parents Against Critical Theory founder Scott Mineo, and one other anonymous family sought a declaration from the court that the programs were discriminatory. They sought an injunction against the SEA program and the reporting system, but were denied that motion in November. Two other anonymousfamilies dropped out of the case last week, citing privacy concerns spurned by the discovery process.

The suit, filed in United States District Court in Alexandria on June 2, argues that the programs discriminate against their white students and violate their First Amendment rights. They also charge that the reporting system “chills protected speech in violation of the First and Fourteenth Amendments,” according to the complaint.

While the SEA program is open to all students, early iterations of the program’s description describe it as a group for students of color.

It is not clear whether the plaintiff’s children wished to participate in the programs and were denied. The families agreed with the judge that the School Board is permitted to“sponsor a non-public forum to afford students of color an opportunity to discuss how race has affected their lives and educational experiences,”Judge Anthony J. Trenga wrote.

The families charged that the program description, calling for students with a“passion for social justice,” imposed a “liberal” or “progressive” viewpoint. The judge ruled that requirement alone does not violate First Amendment rights of students,and that the plaintiffs did not prove that the SEA program was enacted with a discriminatory intent against white students.

The group also alleged that their children have viewpoints dissimilar to many students in Loudoun County, and would like to speak out against Critical Race Theory race, gender identity, and other controversial political issues. But “that speech has prompted vitriolic, threatening, and persecutorial responses from others in Loudoun County, including within the LCPS community,” the filings read.

The existence of the Bias Incident Reporting System, they allege, chills their students’ speech. Trenga ruled that the Bias Incident Reporting system does not chill free speech any more than existing anti-bullying or anti-discrimination policies do.