Friday COVID-19 Testing Event Cancelled

Loudoun County has cancelled the Friday, Jan. 21 COVID-19 testing event at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park due to forecasted low temperatures.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously low wind chills that may lead to frostbite or hypothermia when outside for extended periods of time” are expected Friday as an arctic cold front moves through the area.

The county’s next free, drive-through COVID-19 testing events are next week, Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Friday, Jan. 28. The location has not yet been determined; that will be posted at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing and announced announced through the county’s communication channels.

The Virginia Department of Health has also established regional community testing centers in Fairfax and Prince William Counties. Both centers operate by appointment only.

Visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website to find other COVID-19 testing locations in the region. Enter your locality in the search field to find other locations.

Every household in the United States is now also eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from covidtests.gov. Those tests are scheduled to start shipping in late January.