Letter: Carol Barbe, et al

Editor: The thread that connects the undersigned is a desire to support opportunities for our neighbors to achieve their greatest potential.

We have been united by different efforts to strategically invest in services bolstering those opportunities within Loudoun County. Through these efforts, we have learned of the tremendous burden escalating housing prices have on families from different backgrounds and with varying levels of financial resources. Folks who hold down decently paying jobs are still having to make frequent and painful choices as they struggle to pay rent and still buy food, gas, clothing, prescription drugs, eyeglasses, dental care, etc.

From conversations with some of our county’s most dedicated and resourceful service providers, we know the housing crisis pushes people to seek help with a host of other basic needs.

Our groups’ donations help with pieces of this, and many more individuals make personal contributions, but a more sustainable path for financial stability needs to be created for the many Loudouners working hard every day to help support our larger community. Without their labor, our businesses, schools, and hospitals will suffer; we need to move now to ensure our county remains a place where workers can build their loves.

Philanthropy is an important part of supporting neighbors struggling to make ends meet. But when finding a home requires such great sacrifices as skipping dental care or limiting grocery shopping, we need to ask how much the workers on which we all rely can endure before they decide Loudoun isn’t the place for them.

We believe the time is now to recognize public investment in attainable housing to help retain a functioning workforce is critical to the solution.

Carol Barbe

Amy Bosserman

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties

