Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Broad Run Farms Civic Association

Editor: Sad to say the Board of Supervisors led by Juli Briskman voted to add three football fields of impervious surface to Bles Park with the option to come back and pave even more for a boardwalk next to the wetlands.

Juli ran as a green candidate but has proven to be anything but—see the Regal Center, the Giant Center, Bles Park and coming soon Hidden Lane/Askergrens, 124 homes with a special exception forced on residents by same supervisors. Christopher Companies will need a rezoning, but the board seems intent on paving and disrupting any green space left in eastern Loudoun.

The meeting Tuesday night included untruths by both Briskman and Randall. These are not your friends. Beware. Destruction for a good cause? Not so much.

Jonathan Erickson, President

Broad Run Farms Civic Association