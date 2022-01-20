Loudoun Schools Chief of Staff Out

The Loudoun County Public Schools Chief of Staff and former Title IX Coordinator is out following an investigation into the district’s handling of a sexual assault scandal in two high schools.

In May, a Stone Bridge High School student sexually assaulted a schoolmate in a bathroom. The teen was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he sexually assaulted a second student in October.

Mark Smith served as Chief of Staff beginning in January 2021, when Superintendent Scott Ziegler took over the division in an interim capacity. The investigation was conducted by the Fairfax County-based law firm Blankingship & Keith, P.C.The division will not release the report, citing attorney-client privilege.

After the report was completed, LCPS announced a series of actions, including unidentified personnel changes, naming Chief Human Resources Officer Lisa Boland the new Title IX coordinator, and new mandatory Title IX trainings for staff.

A source with knowledge of the decision to end Smith’s employment said it was made last week. His staff bio was removed from the LCPS website on Friday afternoon.

A source connected to the School Board said that Smith’s departure, without releasing the report to the public, unfairly makes Smith the division’s scapegoat.

“Someone had to take the fall but I don’t believe that this is the end. I think the superintendent will have a new job by the end of the year,” the source said. “This is making Mark Smith the fall guy without releasing the report. And that’s not fair.”

In October,Ziegler made a statement to media members that the division followed Title IX reporting processes following the assaults, but the shortcomings in the protocols led to the student being transferred to the new school, putting more students in harm’s way.

The source said they speculate that the report is not being released because it proves LCPS staff is culpable for the assaults, though it originally cited student privacy as its reason for withholding the report.

“Obviously now that we see this, we know it’s not about the privacy of the students,” they said.

The source also said that while the board was informed of the first assault in an email the day it occurred, it was never communicated to the board that the student had been transferred to Broad Run.

The scandal sparked national outrage. New Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Saturday that he opened an investigation into the handling of the assaults, and of the School Board.