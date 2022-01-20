Loudoun Supervisors Adopt 5-cent Plastic Bag Tax

This summer, Loudouners will start paying to use plastic bags at the store.

Loudoun County supervisors on Tuesday narrowly approved a 5-cent tax on single-use plastic bags in checkout lines at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores, to take effect onJuly 1.

The tax’s proponents argued the tax is an environmental measure. Opponents argued it may do little for the environment, but put a new burden on taxpayers—especially lower-income people—at a time when many are already strapped for money.

Retailers keep a portion of the tax. By state law, revenues from the plastic bag tax must be used for cleaning the environment, providing education programs designed to reduce environmental waste, mitigating pollution and litter, or providing reusable bags to recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children benefits. County staff members previously said Loudoun’s government would likely use the money to fund community clean-up events and special recycling events.

One business owner, Avis Renshaw, who owns both a farm and Mom’s Apple Pie, said she would like to do away with single-use bags entirely. But she pointed out to supervisors that under the new tax, not only are plastic bags cheaper for a business to buy and use—and paper bags currently unavailable because of supply chain issues—but with a portion of the new tax staying with retailers, businesses will now be reimbursed for buying plastic bags. She urged supervisors to rethink the tax.

“For me, this is a new tax on folks at a very bad time, and I just can’t support it, especially when you’re looking at possibly having to raise our Loudoun County taxes, our real property taxes,” said Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge).

“This is putting a lot of complications on smalls businesses at a very bad time, and in particular at a time when we have unprecedented supply chain problems,” said Supevisors Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles). He added: “We went right to the stick here and never tried the carrot. There are a lot of things we could do to encourage recycling of plastic bags, and we haven’t done any of them.”

Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) pointed out that one alternative, paper bags, take more energy and cause more air and water pollution to produce per bag compared to plastic bags. And she said the tax imposes new hardships on lower-income families.

“Working class families who don’t have a readily-available car cannot carry reusable bags in the car the way most of us can, for them to make use of reusable bags, they would have to carry those bags to work with them on any day they plan to shop,” Umstattd said.

“All the arguments I’ve heard up here are, let’s keep it the way it is,” said Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “That ain’t gonna cut it, because we know keeping it the way it is is doing real damage to our environment.”

“This is the epitome of ‘think globally and act locally.’ We do not need to be losing our collective stuff because Loudoun County is joining I don’t know how many other counties in Virginia implementing a tax, a voluntary tax, that is required to go to environmental issues,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large).”

Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling), who introduced the proposed new tax, called it a “voluntary tax” and said it would not hurt low-income families.

“If I had my way, I’ll be voting to get rid of all plastic, but until the General Assembly gives us that authority, this is what we’ve got,” Saines said.

Supervisors voted 5-4 in favor of the new tax, with Umstattd, Letourneau, Buffington and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) opposed.

The county has set up a webpage with more information about the tax,loudoun.gov/plasticbagtax.