Loudoun NACCP Chapter, Allies, Seek to Join School Board Removal Cases

The NAACP Loudoun County Chapter and the groups Equality Loudoun and Loudoun4All have filed a motion in circuit court to intervene in the removal cases against School Board members Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) and Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian).

Theremoval efforts are led by the group Fight for Schools, which is seeking the ouster of members for their involvement in a private Facebook group and, the group alleges, infusing the division with progressive ideologies.

Fight for Schools is awaiting a ruling on its motions to intervene in the removal cases on behalf of the petitioners. The group’s lawyer, David Warrington, argued in court that it should be allowed to intervene in the case because of the group’s interest in the matter.

Fight for Schools organized the collection of signatures and the filing of the removal petitions.

At a press conference outside of the county courthouse Friday morning, Loudoun NAACP President Michelle Thomas said that the removal effort is an attempt to overturn election results.

She borrowed a term from Trump supporters, beginning a “Stop the Steal” chant among the 30 or so supporters of the group.

“We’re here today to say that we’re united in the effort to secure elections in Loudoun County. What is happening in court will not continue,” Thomas said.

If granted the motion, the group will be privileged to the discovery process and will be permitted to file other motions in the case.

“Fight for Schools’s argument was, they have broad support and broad interest from the community.When you compare, the efforts of Fight for Schools which was formed in 2021 and basically consists of disrupting School Board meetings and filing recall petitions to the work of the NAACP that started in 1940 and donated a bus system for African American students when there was none, has been the guardian for equality in education for 81 years… There’s a tremendous record of involvement here. These people have an interest in the identity of the School Board and supporting the School Board, and the continuity of the School Board,” attorney Charlie King said.

King, alongside former Loudoun NAACP president Phillip Thompson, is representing the groups attempting to join the cases. King represented former Leesburg representative Beth Barts in her removal case, which was rendered moot when she resigned on Nov. 3. In that case, Judge Jeanette A. Irby granted Fight for Schools the motion to intervene in the case.

Irby heard arguments for motions for Fight for Schools to intervene and to disqualify Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj from prosecuting the case on Jan. 5.

In response to the announcement, Fight for Schools executive director Ian Prior released a statement tying Biberaj to the NAACP as a former leader in the local chapter.

“Hopefully everyone will now see exactly what parents have been up against and why they’ve been so frustrated with the powers-that-be in Loudoun County; government officials and special interests taking over our schools at the expense of students and their parents,” Prior stated.

A frequent criticism of Fight for Schools is that the School Board is indoctrinating students politically with liberal ideology. The group points to the Equity Collaborative’s report documenting institutional racism in the school division, and to teacher trainings on racial sensitivity. The group’s members charge that the school division, through its staff trainings, is teaching white children that they are inherently oppressors because of their race.

“They’re saying, ‘Our kids feel uncomfortable.’ Well, I’m a 60-year-old black man, I haven’t been comfortable in this country since I was born. So let’s talk about uncomfortable,” Thompson said.

Irby is expected to deliver rulings on the motions argued on Jan. 5 within the next few weeks. There is a hearing to quash the petitions on Feb. 23.