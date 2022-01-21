Loudoun Supervisors Approve Bles Park Work

County supervisors this week unanimously approved a plan for Bles Park that had sparked ecological concerns from environmental groups, neighbors and the Planning Commission.

The 132-acre park follows the Broad Run almost to Rt. 7, widening at the mouth of the stream at the Potomac River and hosting four soccer fields along with the wetlands, trails and playground. The county now has plans expand the park and its amenities with more playgrounds, skate spots, a canoe and kayak launch, dog park, tennis and pickleball courts, and additional parking. The park may also see a boardwalk through the wetlands in the future, although that is not yet funded.

The county’s plans for the park had sparked concern among environmental groups and some neighbors. Those concerns also got the proposal a no vote from the Planning Commission, which found it goes against the county’s 2019 comprehensive plan and would destroy the habitats for rare and sensitive plant and animal species found in the park. Following those concerns, the commission also took the unusual further step of voting the recommend that the Board of Supervisors work to develop in-house expertise on wildlife biology, natural ecosystems, and native plant and animal communities, and to look into alternatives for the plans for parking and other facilities.

Following that vote, county staff members revised their plans, slightly decreasing the impervious surface area and planned structures, adding one more acre of trees conservation area, a removing a proposed maintenance facility and five pavilions and relocating planned multi-purpose courts closer to existing construction and parking.

Environmental concerns remained, however, with some people coming to the Board of Supervisors’ Jan. 18 meeting to speak in opposition to the project. One pointed out the irony that that same night, supervisors voted to approve new tax on single-use plastic bags, which proponents on the board described as an environmental measure.

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy Executive Director Michael Myers called the Bles Park decision “a big mistake.”

“Since Loudoun is undergoing so much growth, there is a possibility that our growth can have a tangible positive impact for wildlife. Our vision is for Loudoun to be a place where people and wildlife thrive together,” Myers said. “Bles Park is one of those places.”

One neighbor, John Henschel, asked supervisors to consider environmental impacts such as increased runoff into the stream.

“To the board members that don’t go out the parks, I submit that you also get to see nature, you just don’t think about it,” he said. “So when the screensaver comes on your computer or on your TV, is it a picture of a pickleball court? Is it a picture of a dog park, or a soccer field? No, it’s a picture of a river, a meadow, and why? Because we as humans find that to be relaxing and meaningful.”

Some members of the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board also came to speak in support of the project.

“One of the things we’ve learned in the last two years is the importance of having safe, healthy ways to recreate outdoors,” said Erik Scudder. “To me, the Bles Park program to refurbish the park really does a great job of that.”

But supervisors defended the project, approving it in a unanimous vote, pointing to remediation like a plan for two-to-one tree replanting, removal of invasive species, and an agreement to find a new route for the boardwalk if a future review finds it would impact endangered species.

Endangered species have already been reported on the property, including the white trout lily nearby and the wood turtle on site.

“My constituents are tired of having to drive to other counties or across town to take their kids to practices, to access a dog park, and to find courts to play the very popular game of pickleball,” said district Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian).

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said some of the work was needed to address safety concerns, with people parking along the street and walking across the street to access the park. And she wondered about making wild spaces handicap accessible.

“I do think one thing that we are not doing well in this county when it comes to our natural environment, we’re not doing a great job making it ADA-accessible,” Randall said. “The one reason and the only reason I like the boardwalk area is, if you have a different ability, it’s hard to really enjoy our nature preserves in this county. … I don’t know what the answer is to that, because you wouldn’t want to destroy the environment while making it accessible to people with different abilities.”

She invited groups like Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy to engage with the county Board of Supervisors and Disability Services Board to come up answers.

Supervisors approved the park 9-0 on Jan. 18. Afterward, the county government published a press release through official channels promoting the decision.

“The thorough scrutiny given to the plan by the Board, the Planning Commission and county staff assure that the natural setting of the non-developed sections of the park will be maintained and that the adopted enhancements reflect the best possible options for a park that was built nearly 30 years ago with both active and passive recreation opportunities in mind,” the press release reads.

More information is at loudoun.gov/blesparkimprovements.