Second Suspect Charged in Brambleton Homicide

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday charged a second man in connection with the Dec. 30 death of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

Abdul Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with being an accessory before the fact to first-degree murder and an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators say he drove the suspect, Furqan Syed, 40, to and from the victim’s home on the night of the homicide.

Syed faces charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.Authorities said he fled the country on Jan. 3, and detectives are coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend him.

The investigation has determined there was a connection between the suspects and the victim.

Waheed was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Deputies were initially called to the Connie Marie Terrace home in Brambleton shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, after a family member found Goode unresponsive inside. She was transported to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding Syed, or this case, is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.