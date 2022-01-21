Sterling Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault, Unlicensed Dentistry

The Sterling man charged with providing dental services from his York Road home and sexually assaulting female patients while they were anesthetized will be sentenced to at least 13 years in prison.

Juan Ramos Jacobe appeared in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday to enter a plea.

According to court filings, Jacobe attended dental school but did not finish and did not hold a license to provide invasive services.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said Jacobe provided dental services to the Hispanic community in the Sterling area.

His activities came to light on March 26, 2020, after the mother of a teenage girl learned that she had been molested while getting dental work done the previous day. The family reported the assault to the Sheriff’s Office, which executed a search warrant at the home, finding a dentist chair, portable X-ray machine, a drill, and other dental tools. Jacobe was arrested and has been held in jail without bond since then.

Investigators learned that he had been providing the services since 2016 and issued an alert seeking to talk with more of Jacobe’s patients. Several women came forward to report they had been assaulted during their visits. The woman described unusual practices, including that Jacobe administered of pain-relieving shots in their buttocks and massaged them during the procedures before fondling the victims. At least one victim told investigators that in her sedated condition, she could not move as Jacobe was touching her. Some said that when they objected to his groping, Jocobe would offer not to charge for the dental services.

In December 2020,a grand jury indicted Ramos Jacobe on 10 felonies and five misdemeanors. The case was set for trial next month.

Juan Ramos Jacobe

On Thursday, Biberaj and Jacobe’s attorney Karen Kirkpatrick presented Judge Jennette A. Irby with a plea agreement.

In that deal, Jacobe entered Alford pleas—in which the defendant doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to for prosecutors to obtain a conviction—to charges of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration of a victim under age 13. He also pleaded guilty to seven felony charges of performing invasive procedures without a license and five misdemeanor charges of sexual battery.

In response to questions by Irby,Biberaj said the victims had been informed of and supported the proposed plea agreement, in part because they would not be required to testify about their experiences in court.

Irby accepted the plea conditionally and scheduled an April 21 hearing to finalize the ruling. The judge was concerned that the proposed prison sentence of 13 years was one year below the mid-point of the range of the prison time called for in draft sentencing guidelines she was presented.

She told the attorneys she would wait until the final guidelines were submitted and to review the presentencing report before imposing the prison term. Jacobe will undergo a mental examination. Should the final guidelines recommend a higher range of prison time, Irby said she may increase the 13-year sentence. That review is set for April 21.