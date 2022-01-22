Leesburg Mobile Home Park Sale Canceled

The prospective buyer has backed out of purchasing the Leesburg Mobile Home Park, according to New Virginia Majority.

According to a press release from the organization, on Jan. 20, Darius Saeidi informed New Virginia Majority that he has decided not to go ahead with purchasing the property “due to complexities with the county and our confidence in being able to work with them to successfully find a resolution to the relocation of the tenants.”

After news broke last August that the park was under contract to be sold, New Virginia Majority got involved to organize residents. Mobile home park residents would go on to march on the Board of Supervisors and Leesburg Town Council repeatedly to call for help, worried they would lose their homes, and with nowhere else nearby they could afford.

“The residents of Leesburg Mobile Park have demonstrated unwavering strength and unity to stand up to real estate investors who hoped to make millions by demolishing their homes,” stated New Virginia Majority organizer Sofia Saiyed. “This victory is thanks to their hard work and dedication, as well as the amazing support from community allies in Leesburg and beyond.”

Saeidi had made an $11 million offer for the property, and a preliminary sketch plan discussed with Leesburg planners showed the property redeveloped into an 80-unit townhouse development with one- and two-car garages.