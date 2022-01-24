Death of Leesburg Woman Investigated in Maryland

The Fredrick County, MD Sheriff’s Office is investigating the Jan. 10 death of a Leesburg woman as a homicide.

According to the report, deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death in a wooded area near Stoney Creek Drive in Frederick at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 10.

Detectives have identified the victim as 21-year-old Juana Pahola Delgado Morales, 21. The agency initially identified her as living in the Fairfax-Herndon area.

The agency is asking for anyone with information about this case, or anyone who came into contact with Delgado during the time leading up to her death, to contact FCSO Detective McGuire at 301-600-3934 or Detective Stears at 301-600-6403 and reference case # 22-003169.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may email FCSOtips@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-4131.