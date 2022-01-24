Jacobs, Dockery Join Telos Board

Bradley Jacobs and Derrick Dockery have been appointed to the Telos Corporation board of directors. The company also announced that Bernard Bailey has chosen not to stand for re-election to the board at its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Bradley Jacobs and Derrick Dockery to our board of directors,” said CEO and Chairman John B. Wood in the announcement. “Telos is at an exciting place in its history, and I have no doubt that the company will benefit greatly from their leadership and vision.”



Jacobs serves as a consultant on Department of Defense and federal agency bid protests, adjunct professor at Rollins College, and board member of two nonprofit organizations, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) and the Jewish Federation of Greater Orlando. He previously served as senior vice president of finance at BAE Systems, Inc., where he was responsible for financial accountability for the company’s U.S.-based operating groups.



A former NFL offensive lineman, Dockery is the co-founder of Yellow Ribbons United, a nonprofit focused on bridging the gap between military service and civilian life through civic and social action. He also serves as a government relations and public affairs professional for TikTok. Dockery previously served as the business and intergovernmental coalitions director for Paul Ryan, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, where he led coalition efforts with the business, state, and local government communities.



Bailey has served on the Telos board since 2006. He also has served as chairman and CEO of Paraquis Solutions LLC, a privately held consulting and information technology services firm, and as president and CEO of Viisage Technology, Inc., a provider of advanced technology identity solutions.

“Over the past 16 years, Dr. Bailey has provided our board of directors with excellent leadership and strong strategic execution, providing significant contributions to Telos’ growth and success,” Wood stated. “On behalf of Telos and the company’s board of directors, I would like to extend my most sincere thanks for his dedicated service.”

Ashburn based Telos Corp. provides continuous security assurance for individuals, systems, and information. Its offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

