Leesburg Station Auto Wash Sold

The Magazzine family has sold its Leesburg Station Auto Wash to Flagship Carwash.

They founded the business 17 years ago on Catoctin Circle in Leesburg.

“We believe that Flagship provides not only the best value to our customers, but also growth opportunities for our employees,” the family stated in the announcement of the transaction.

Founded in 1983, Flagship Car Wash Center operates car washes in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. In Loudoun County, Flagship has operations in South Riding and Purcellville, and four new locations in Ashburn and Sterling. The company plans to expand to more than 50 locations in the region by 2024.

While the Magazzine family said it accomplished its goals at the Leesburg business—to provide customers with quality car washes and detailing at a fair price, to become a good community partner, and to create a positive environment for employees—it is not leaving the industry.

“The Station thanks its loyal customers, employees and supporters who have made the past 17 years some of the best for the Magazzine family,” they wrote. “We look forward to seeing some of you at the new Station Auto Wash Express, now under construction in Prince William County.” That operation will be run by Ryan Magazzine, who managed all operations at Leesburg Station for the past 17 years, along with his wife Beata, and will introduce a new Station Auto Wash Express Carwash Model.

“We are proud of these accomplishments and are confident that Flagship will deliver our former customers a comparable value,” the family wrote.

As part of the transaction, all Leesburg Station Auto Wash prepaid and gift cards will be honored for one year following the sale at the Leesburg location.