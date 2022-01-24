Letter: Bill Drennan, South Riding

Editor: Jessica Berg’s letter mischaracterizes the recall of School Board members Brenda Sheridan and Atoosa Reaser, perpetuates the big lie about Critical Race Theory, disparages the motives of parents, and asserts a morality superior to parents whose taxes pay her salary and fund the schools.

Ms. Berg claimsa “small group of …ill-informed” parents is making her job “infinitely more frustrating.” Wrong. Parents are fully informed about what’s happening in school. They’re outraged that some teachers are making their job as parents “infinitely more frustrating” by supplanting education with indoctrination.

Sheprotests that teachers like her “areprofessionals and always have the best interest of our students at heart,” claiming special expertise because she “actually talk[s]” to students “every day.” Wrong again. Parents are the true professionals, their children’s first teachers, living with, talking with, and raising their kids 24/7/365, not just during a 50-minute English class.

Ms. Berg says Sheridan and Reaser as “dedicated public servants.” She is right that they are dedicated—to an agenda anathema to parents of all political persuasions. But she is wrong to label them “public servants.” Genuine public servants do not:

Treat public schools as their private property.

Conspire behind internet anonymity to demean and attempt to silence parents who oppose their radical agenda.

Approve of books graphically depicting pedophilia and homosexuality, labeling parents who object “homophobic” and “transphobic”.

Cover up sexual assaults to ram through the anti-female 8040 policy, privileging a small minority suffering from gender dysphoria, dismissing the rights of biological females to privacy in bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers, free of biological males.

Front-load agents provocateur to speak at board meetings to incite parents opposing the 8040 policy (“the hate dripping from the followers of Jesus,” in the words of one such plant), then shutting down the meeting over its “lack of decorum.”

It is pure gaslighting for Ms. Berg to assert that CRT “does not exist” in Loudoun’s public schools. No matter what color lipstick you put on the CRT pig – “culturally responsive training,” “social-emotional learning,” “cultural competence,” “implicit bias,” ” DIE training” – it is CRT by another name with the same beliefs and jargon, oriented toward racial division.

Fight For Schools has receipts exposing the lie. LCPS spent $422,000 on the Equity Collaborative, a firm specializing in CRT, to devise a “LCPS Comprehensive Equity Plan.” Then-superintendent Eric Williams said in the firm’s initial report, “I am committed to dedicating the resources necessary to address issues of equity by further developing strategic actions [and] engaging outside expertise….” You would be correct if you guessed that the firm possessing the necessary “outside expertise” is the firm that wrote the report. Williams then departed, leaving behind mandatory training of teachers and staff to inculcate the precepts of CRT. To object is to jeopardize your career. Ask Tanner Cross.

How much money did LCPS leadership squander attempting to deny Cross’s First Amendment rights? How much did they waste in appealing their loss in local courts to Virginia’s Supreme Court, only to lose again? How much did they pay to investigate the cover-up of sexual assaults, then refuse to release the report? Does anyone believe that the superintendent wouldwithholdthe report if it exonerated him?

Regardless of the outcome of the recall efforts, parents are awake to “woke-ness.” They are not backing down. The old guard sowed the wind. They are now reaping the whirlwind.

Bill Drennan, South Riding