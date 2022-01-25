Board to Vote on Funds for Four Elementary School Renovations

Four elementary school buildings will see a revamp of their HVAC systems, thanks to Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fundstotaling $16,859,566.

Algonkian Elementary School and Cool Spring Elementary School will undergo the renovations in summer of 2023, while Ashburn Elementary School and Balls Bluff Elementary School will undergo renovations in 2024.

The federal funds require a 100% local match. The School Board is expected to approve the plans as part of its consent agenda during today’s board meeting.