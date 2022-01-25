Fulfilling the Mission: Middleburg Celebrates Town Hall Project

Middleburg leaders celebrated an important milestone Monday afternoon with the ceremonial groundbreaking for its new town hall.

The $11 million project will replace the current office, which was built a half century ago when the town government had only four staff members. Under the construction schedule, the town’s 17 staff members will move into the new building by year’s end.

Mayor Bridge Littleton said town leaders identified the need for more space more than 15 years and that the project helps fulfill the town’s community service mission.

“In 2020, we update the town’s mission statement, it reads: It is the mission of the Middleburg Town Council to provide its citizens, businesses, and visitors with superior public services in a fiscally prudent and socially responsible manner while sustaining Middleburg’s historic character, natural beauty, and small-town charm,” Littleton told the crowd gathered for the groundbreaking celebration. “This Town Hall is a direct fulfillment of that mission—a generational project that will allow us to better serve those values, effectively, safely, and prudently.”

He said work on the project began in 2006, when Sheila Johnson and her Salamander Resort and Spa dedicated land behind the current town office for the project. The new building will allow the town’s administrative offices and Police Department to be located under the same roof for the first time in 30 years, provide more meeting spaces, and include room to better host events like voting and community forums. And new outdoor spaces, including one to be created with the razing of the current office, will give a new home to many community events, including the town’s Independence Day activities, the Police Department’s National Night Out, concerts and a farmers market.

“This new facility will accommodate safe and convenient voting, public input and engagement—one of the core purposes of government. Gone will be the days where a public hearing or voting lines went out the door, around the parking lot and down the street,” Littleton said. “Although, I will miss the free hot dogs’ folks would grill on the front steps to make the wait a little less of a hassle. But rest assured, while we may be indoors now, we will still welcome the hot dogs.”

Littleton said the town’s strong fiscal health allowed the Town Council to advance the project without raising taxes or dipping into the town’s rainy day fund.

A $500,000 contribution from the county government also supported the construction. County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) and supervisors Tony Buffington, Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin), Sylvia Glass (D-Broad Run), and Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) joined members of the Town Council, the town’s advisory commissions, Johnson and representatives of the contractor,Cooper Building Services, forthe groundbreaking.