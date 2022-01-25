Leesburg Bank Robbery Suspect Waives Hearing
Two charges against the Winchester man accused of robbing a Leesburg bank on Nov. 19 were forwarded to Circuit Court for adjudication after the suspect waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Kenneth W. Sencindiver, 65, is accused of approaching a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices waiting outside. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting from him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.
Sencindiver was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, two counts of transporting a weapon by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.
He appeared in District Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing Jan. 25. At that time, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office opted to move forward with only two charges: robbery and one count of possession of ammunition. The other charges were dropped from the docket.
Sencindiver agreed to waive his right to a probable cause hearing as well as to have the charges reviewed by a grand jury. He will next appear in Circuit Court on Feb. 15 for scheduling.
Charges against his son, Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, were dismissed during a previous District Court hearing.
2 thoughts on “Leesburg Bank Robbery Suspect Waives Hearing”
If Mr. Sencindiver committed such a stupid crime, what a misguided soul. I don’t care how much a person may be suffering economically — robbing a bank isn’t a viable option. I hope Mr. Sencindiver & his son Kenneth get the mental-health services they sorely need.
Buta “Putting the Criminal First” Biberaj doing what she does best…. dropping charges against violent felons.
When the Left demands more “sensible gun control,” what they’re actually talking about is preventing law-abiding citizens from protecting themselves.
Here we see a radical Leftist CA, bought and paid for by Geroge Soros, declining to prosecute MULTIPLE FIREARM FELONIES.
This woman is not serious about her job. We deserve better.