Leesburg Bank Robbery Suspect Waives Hearing

Two charges against the Winchester man accused of robbing a Leesburg bank on Nov. 19 were forwarded to Circuit Court for adjudication after the suspect waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Kenneth W. Sencindiver, 65, is accused of approaching a teller at the M&T Bank on East Market Street, handing her a note demanding cash from her drawer and claiming there were armed accomplices waiting outside. He left the bank with about $525 in cash, but a dye pack exploded before he got to the car where his son was waiting from him nearby. The two men were arrested the next night following a police chase that started in Frederick County and ended in Purcellville.

Sencindiver was charged with robbery, use of a firearm during a felony, two counts of transporting a weapon by a felon, and three counts of possession of ammunition by a felon.

He appeared in District Court for a scheduled preliminary hearing Jan. 25. At that time, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office opted to move forward with only two charges: robbery and one count of possession of ammunition. The other charges were dropped from the docket.

Sencindiver agreed to waive his right to a probable cause hearing as well as to have the charges reviewed by a grand jury. He will next appear in Circuit Court on Feb. 15 for scheduling.

Charges against his son, Kenneth W. Sencindiver II, were dismissed during a previous District Court hearing.