Review: Xanadu at Rock Ridge High School

By Amanda Anthony,Tuscarora High School

Do you remember that eccentric ’80’s film starring Olivia Newton-John as a Greek deity? Rock Ridge High School has brought it to life on stage with roller skates, legwarmers, and jean shorts in their must-see production of Xanadu.



Xanadu is a jukebox musical comedy written in 2007 by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, based on the 1980 film of the same name. The story centers around a depressed artist, Sonny, and a Greek muse, Clio. Clio seeks to inspire Sonny, and in doing so, invokes the wrath of her sisters, who try to sabotage her by forcing her to break one of Zeus’ rules: Never fall in love with a mortal.



The minute the performers emerged from the pink-lit set with smoke machines billowing around them, the entire cast had the audience wrapped around their fingers. Their playful energy was contagious, and they had the entire audience laughing within seconds of starting the show. Just as bewitching was the impressive set they skated around, and the cohesive and colorful lights enhanced every single moment.



The leads of Xanadu delivered on their promise of a night full of laughter. Clio, played by Maddie Kesler, perfectly grounded all her character’s quirks in comedy, never letting her portrayal stray from being charming to being annoying. Her over-exaggerated Australian accent perfectly exemplified this, as the accent was always more than just her voice, as she pushed her animated movements to match it. Opposite her was Sonny Malone, played by Grayson Scheefers, who was always eliciting a laugh from the audience with his spirited one-liners and hilarious physicality. One scene that stuck out from the others was the business pitch: Sonny enters on stage, donning roller skates, and can’t stop falling during the meeting. What could’ve gotten old quickly instead earned a laugh from the entire auditorium.



Although, this show was more than just the leads. The supporting cast wowed the audience with excellent comedy, singing, and dancing. A stand-out character was Melpomene, played by D’Amora Brunson, who instantly stunned the audience with her knock-out voice in the song “Evil Woman”. Furthermore, Xanadu boasted a large ensemble that often stole the show. Towards the end, the ensemble members came out as Gods, Goddesses, and deities for the solo-filled number “Have You Never Been Mellow”. Laughter erupted through the audience as AJ Ruhnke came out in his Centaur costume, and one solo, Jack Gould as Cyclopes, even got a hearty cheer from the audience.



Nevertheless, this show wouldn’t have had half as much impact if it weren’t for the show-stopping technical elements. The lighting, designed by Jack Capobianco, was professional quality, and everyone noticed. Danny Fortuno’s two-tiered scenic design created a grand space that the cast used beautifully. Every single element, truly, was brilliantly executed. Easily, it was the most impressive technical display the audience had seen from a high school in quite a while.



Rock Ridge High School’s reputation for great theatre lives another day with its stellar production of Xanadu. The audience walked away from their performance humming the catchy tune of “Xanadu” and anxious for another great show.

[This review of the Jan. 22 performance of Xanadu at Rock Ridge High School is part of a series published in a partnership between Loudoun Now and The Cappies, a writing and awards program that trains high school theater and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders.]



