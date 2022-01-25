Supervisors to Sell Park-and-Ride for Affordable Housing

Loudoun County supervisors have directed county staff members to negotiate with Cleveland, OH-based developer The NRP Group on a deal to sell the Ashburn North Park and Ride on Russell Branch Parkway, “to be used for development of mixed-income multifamily rental housing and related amenities.”

Today the Ashburn North Park and Ride, across from Strayer University, hosts 190 free parking spaces and is a stop for the Metro Connection bus.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) absent, after coming out of a closed-door discussion Jan. 18.

This article was updated Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m. to correct the location of The NRP Group’s headquarters.