Supervisors to Sell Park-and-Ride for Affordable Housing
Loudoun County supervisors have directed county staff members to negotiate with Cleveland, OH-based developer The NRP Group on a deal to sell the Ashburn North Park and Ride on Russell Branch Parkway, “to be used for development of mixed-income multifamily rental housing and related amenities.”
Today the Ashburn North Park and Ride, across from Strayer University, hosts 190 free parking spaces and is a stop for the Metro Connection bus.
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) absent, after coming out of a closed-door discussion Jan. 18.
This article was updated Jan. 25 at 5:21 p.m. to correct the location of The NRP Group’s headquarters.
Great location. Walkable to all kinds of shopping including grocery and drug stores.
Supervisors, please ensure the so-called affordable rents truly are affordable. That means being upfront from the get-go about how much rent will be charged. And please seek to ensure the rents remain as stable as possible. No exorbitant increases. Thank you!
While this can be seen as a good thing for “affordable housing” in the county, it does not portend well for expectations for metro ridership in Loudoun County. Exactly how much does the county think ridership will decline, or rather fail to grow?
I fully support this idea but it raises the same old question, how will the BOS secure that the housing will be affordable.
Also if you’re creating low income housing won’t they need the bus stop to get to the Metro Connection?