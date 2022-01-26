Airport Input Session Scheduled for Thursday

Leesburg’s Airport and Economic Development commissions are co-hosting a public input session on development of Leesburg Executive Airport this Thursday.

The Airport Master Plan has identified land parcels for future aviation development, and the two commissions have formed a working group to consider alternatives for those parcels. This session seeks public input on how those parcels should be developed, best uses of the land, and what terms might encourage private investment in airport facilities.

The meeting is scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. Those who would like to participate canjoin in person at the airport’s third floor conference room, located in the Stanley Caulkins Terminal at 1001 Sycolin Road SE. Alternatively, participants may join the meeting virtually through the Microsoft Teams link located at leesburgva.gov. The link can be found on the calendar under Upcoming Public Meetings.

For more information about the event, contact Airport Director Scott Coffman atscoffman@leesburgva.govor 703-737-7125.