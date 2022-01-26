Hanley Leaves as LAWS CEO

Judy Hanley will leave her longtime role as the CEO of the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, the board of directors has announced.

Hanley worked with LAWS, formerly Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice, for more than 14 years. She initially established LAWS’s Child Advocacy Center CAC in 2007, working as its first director.The Child Advocacy Center is a public/private partnership among Loudoun County agencies and organizations dedicated to serving child victims of abuse and neglect.

“It has been an honor to work on behalf of victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse for 14 years. During my time here, I have enjoyed being a highly respected, accomplished, and visionary leader who is a fierce advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. I have enjoyed working alongside other staff members, volunteers, and community partners who are equally passionate about serving victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse,” Hanley stated. “I have felt such fulfillment for the role I played in saving lives and promoting safety, hope, and empowerment to adult and child victims. I will never forget the gratitude so many people expressed for the help they received through me personally as well as through my leadership of the organization. Thank you for providing me with the opportunity to do such important work.”

In the announcement, the board credited Hanley for transforming the organization’s administrative capabilities, partnering with county agencies, extending and enhancing service offerings, and in general increasing LAWS’s organizational capacity.The board also cited her leadership in navigating the organization through the operational changes necessitated by COVID-19, and an accompanying significant increase in the demand for services.

“Dr. Hanley’s departure leaves a big pair of shoes to fill, as she has dedicated so much to the success of the organization, the needs of our clients and community, and the development of the LAWS team. The board is so very appreciative of her service and remains committed to finding a strong replacement to carry on Judy’s tremendous work,” Board Chair Terry Allen stated.

The board has begun a national search its next CEO. In the meantime, Chief Operating Officer Samantha Clarke serve as Interim CEO as well as maintaining her current role.The board’s priority is to ensure stability and continue services and support for survivors during the transition, they wrote.