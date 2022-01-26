Leesburg Council Purchases Dealership Land

What once was envisioned as another automotive sales facility will instead serve the Town of Leesburg for a future expansion of its Town Shop.

Tuesday night the Town Council authorized the $4.2 million purchase of 16 acres adjacent to the Town Shop off Russell Branch Parkway.

According to a staff report, Town Manager Kaj Dentler had identified the land as a “strategic site for acquisition” given its location next to the Town Shop, a facility that serves the town’s Public Works & Capital Projects Department and was already planned for expansion in the town’s Capital Improvements Program. The $4.2 million price tag is within 3% of the land’s appraised value.

The council approved a rezoning for Brown’s Automotive five years ago to allow the construction of two dealership on two lots, including the one acquired by the town this week. It was not immediately clear whether the auto retailer still intends to develop the other parcel.

The town will pay for the land with $2.4 million of reallocated proffer money, and $1.8 million through its unassigned fund balance.

The measure passed by a 6-0-1 vote, with Vice Mayor Marty Martinez absent.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com