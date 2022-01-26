Lovettsville Council Initiates 2 Annexations

The Town Council is moving ahead with plans to add nearly 30 acres to town through two annexations.

Last week, the council voted unanimously, with Councilman David Earl absent, to direct the staff to prepare boundary line adjustments to incorporate the West End Motors and One Family Brewing properties on the east side of Berlin Turnpike south of town.

The annexation of the 1.7-acre West End Motors property would allow the business to hook up to town utilities, however a rezoning and several special exception permits would be required to bring the operation into compliance with town ordinances.

On the 27-acre One Family Brewing property, the owners are planning a 300-seat restaurant as the principal use.

The action is just beginning of the process. The boundary line adjustment applications will require public hearings and approval by both the Town Council and the Board of Supervisors before being sent to the Circuit Court for approval by a judge.