Woofie’s Sold to Home Service Franchisor

Authority Brands has purchased Ashburn-based pet care franchise Woofie’s.

Co-founded byAmy ReedandLeslie Barronin 2004 inAshburn, Woofie’s is a mobile professional pet service offering pet sitting, dog walking and mobile pet spa services. Woofie’s began franchising in 2018 and has four locations operating inVirginia.

Authority Brands’ acquisition marks the launch of the company’s incubator for emerging brands within the home services sector. The incubator is designed to leverage the company’s in-depth home services experience to accelerate growth and development of smaller-scale franchise concepts that have a proven system and strong management.

“Woofie’s is a great addition to the Authority Brands’ portfolio as Amy and Leslie have built a strong brand with a passionate following,” stated CEORob Weddle in announcing the acquisition. “Additionally, we’re excited to leverage our extensive home services experience to fuel Woofie’s expansion as well as many other emerging service brands.”

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America’s Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Monster Tree Service, STOP Restoration, DoodyCalls, and Color World Housepainting. They operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (“HVAC”), tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and painting sectors, respectively.

“With the launch of Authority Brands’ incubator, we are seeking innovative emerging concepts eager to leverage Authority Brands’ expertise in building home service brands. We were impressed with Amy and Leslie’s leadership and know they are a great fit for our new incubator program. Amy and Leslie have built a company and culture that has tremendous potential, and we are excited to help them expand exponentially,” stated Ashish Karandikar, a member ofthe board of directors of Authority Brands’ parent company and Partner at Apax.

“When we launched Woofie’s in 2004, we did so to share our passion and love for pets in our local community. Now as a member of the Authority Brands family, we are excited to bring our leading pet care services to many more communities and pet lovers. The resources and experience that Rob and his team bring to Woofie’s are immense and we can’t wait to grow our brand together,” stated Co-founderAmy Reed.