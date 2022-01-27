‘Adam’s Law’ Anti-Hazing Bill Passes Senate

An anti-hazing bill introduced in the wake of the death of a Loudoun County teenager passed the state Senate unanimously on Thursday.

“Adam’s Law” is named for Adam Oakes, a graduate of Potomac Falls High School who in 2021 died from alcohol poisoning while attending an event hosted by the Delta Chi fraternity chapter at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Senate Bill 439, introduced by Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33), would establish a variety of new requirements at public and nonprofit colleges and universities for student organizations including fraternities, sororities or sports teams. It would require schools to have an advisor present at all official events where new members are invited, although they may be asked to leave during secret rituals and ceremonies. Those advisors must provide extensive in-person education on hazing to all members of that organization.

The school must also grant immunity from disciplinary actions for drug or alcohol use in the case of reporting a hazing incident. The law as introduced would also have included an immunity provision for acts of sexual violence, but that was dropped in committee.

Starting in the 2022-2023 school year, schools are required to publish findings of code of conduct violations, and of federal or state hazing law violations. Those reports must be available on the school’s website and maintained for at least 10 years.

The Senate approved the bill 38-0; it now goes to the House of Delegates for consideration. It already has a House patron, Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-34). This year, she also introduced House Bill 993 to strengthen the laws around hazing, making it a Class 5 felony if it results in death or serious injury. That bill also grants legal immunity for a person who in good faith seeks emergency medical attention or renders emergency assistance such as CPR. And the bill would create a civil penalty of up to $50,000 for any organization that knew its members were hazing and did not try to stop it or report it to authorities. That bill is in the House Committee for Courts of Justice; Del. Irene Shin (D-86) is also a patron, and Boysko is the bill’s Senate patron.