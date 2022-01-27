Bill Allowing Grants to Religious Nonprofits Advances in General Assembly

A bill supported by the Loudoun Board of Supervisors that would allow localities to make grants to faith-based nonprofits is advancing in the General Assembly.

House Bill 377, introduced by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87), would allow localities to make appropriations to nonprofit faith-based organizations that provide community services in the locality for nonreligious purposes.

On Thursday, a subcommittee of the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns voted 8-1 to recommend sending that bill to the House floor for a vote, after adding a passage clarifying that nondiscrimination regulations, such as protections from discrimination for religious reasons, would still apply to those organizations. Only Del. Dave A LaRock (R-33), who serves on that subcommittee, voted no. Loudoun’s other representative on the committee, Del. Irene Shin (D-86) voted in favor.

Another bill requested by the county board is finding less support in the House.

Filed as Senate Bill 35 by Sen. Barbara A. Favola (D-31) and House Bill 855 by Del. David A. Reid (D-32), the legislation would allow a Planning Commission to extend deliberations beyond the existing 60-day limit to make a recommendation on a comprehensive plan amendment, if an applicant agrees to that extension. It also extends the time in which a government may consider an appeal of a Planning Commission decision from 60 to 100 days.

A subcommittee of the House Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns, including LaRock, voted unanimously to recommend striking that bill. The companion Senate bill has already passed the Senate on a 26-14 vote, including yes votes from every Loudoun senator except Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel (R-27).