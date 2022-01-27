Helen P. Mossburg, 95

Helen P. Mossburg of Hamilton passed away on January 16, 2022, just five days before her 96th Birthday on January 21st. Her death was not Covid related.

She is survived by her beloved daughters Pam (Permelia Ann) Mossburg of Leesburg and Nancy Howard Mossburg and son-in-law Charles Miehm of Hamilton. She is also survived by a sister Gladys Beavers and seven nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loving husband Howard Mossburg, who passed away seven weeks prior to their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Helen is also predeceased by her parents Arthur William and Eva Arnett Pearson; a brother, Welby Pearson and sister, Virginia Hough.

Helen was born on a farm near Hamilton and lived the majority of her life in the Hamilton area. She attended Hamilton Grade School, Lincoln High School and graduated from Lovettsville High School.

Helen loved living in the “country”, especially when it was snowing. She frequently went sledding with her husband and daughters on the hills close to their home. Fittingly, she died on a snowy night.

Helen lived in her current home, built in 1847, for 74 years, upon returning from her honeymoon in 1947. The property had been owned by her great grandfather and later by her husband’s family. To this day, she loved sitting on her front porch. She was living fairly independently until the end.

Helen became a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church in 1948 and served as a Sunday School teacher of 6-year children for over 30 years, as well as other positions in the church. She was member of the Harmony Circle of the Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton for over 60 years. She was a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Company and a member for 35 years. She was retired from a predecessor bank of Bank of America in Leesburg.

Helen had a “heart of gold” and was always willing to help family members and friends. She was a good cook and especially enjoyed making cookies and giving them to family and friends. Cookies were given to others as a way to say “thank you” for their help or “I’m happy you are my friend” or “thinking of you” during times of illness or sadness. She even made cookies this past Christmas.

Due to COVID, services will be private and burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Hamilton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.