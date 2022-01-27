Purcellville Council Seeks Cut of County’s Plastic Bag Tax

A week after the Board of Supervisors voted to impose a countywide tax on plastic shopping bags, the Purcellville Town Council is getting in line for a share of the revenue.

The 5 cents per bag fee is scheduled to take effect July 1.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Kwasi Fraser to send a letter asking that the county allocate a share of the bag-tax revenue to support environmental projects in Purcellville.

The letter acknowledges that the General Assembly has not authorized towns to impose the tax or to allow counties to distribute revenues to the towns. However, as home to many of the stores serving western Loudoun, the letter makes a case for a commitment to help underwrite town programs.

“Since the County tax will fall on grocery stores, convenience stories and drugstores within the Town of Purcellville serving both the Town and Western Loudoun County we believe it is essential the appropriation of collected tax correspond to the immediate interests of the served community,” the letter states.

It proposes some of the revenue be used to support town environmental cleanups, education programs designed to reduce environmental waste in town, mitigate pollution and litter in Purcellville, and provide reusable bags to low-income residents in town.

“In short, we are interested in the fair and equitable appropriation of collected revenue. This point should not be underestimated as ostensibly, taxes are levied to address a collective need which in this case is environmentally based. The appropriation of collected revenue must be needs-based with a locality perspective. We look forward to working with you and your staff to ensure both Purcellville and its Western Loudoun County neighbors’ environmental interests are served when it comes time to appropriate tax payer dollars for permitted uses,” the letter states.