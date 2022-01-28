Canoe Launch, Park Named for Slavers to be Renamed

Kephart Bridge Landing, a canoe and kayak launch, has been renamed, and Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park which contains it is soon to follow. Both were named for slavers.

According to county government staff’s research, Kephart Bridge Landingis named for George Kephart, who owned both Coton and Belmont plantations for a period of time and who became wealthy working in the slave trade. After soliciting public input, the county’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board recommended renaming the canoe launch simply “Riverpoint Drive Trailhead,” since it is located off Riverpoint Drive in Lansdowne.

“One of the things with this particular landing that we have had issue with is it’s very difficult to find, simply because the access point is literally between two houses in Lansdowne,” Parks, Recreation and Community Service Director Steve Torpy told county supervisors as their meeting ran into the early morning hours Jan. 19. “And so one thing we’re trying to do is give more of a directional sense.”

And in February—for Black History Month, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) noted—the park containing that launch will also be renamed, likely to honor an early 19th century free Black businessman, ferry operator and possible Underground Railroad conductor Bazil Newman. He owned a warehouse and operated a ferry near the confluence of Goose Creek and the Potomac River, near where the canoe launch is today.

The park is named for Elizabeth Clapham, whose husband owned grist mills and land and held enslaved people in the area. After her husband died, she held those enslaved people. The name Bazil Newman had come up as an option for renaming the canoe launch, but is now considered for renaming the entire park.

The banks of the Potomac River frozen over at Elizabeth Mills Riverfront Park. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The county government is gathering input on possible names for the park, but Newman’s name is favored among supervisors, some of whom sought to rename the park during the Jan. 19 meeting. That was batted down for process and transparency concerns. No advance notice that the park may be renamed had been given. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) cautioned against the precedent of skipping the county’s normal process for renaming public property.

“I’m not opposed to this name at all—it sounds wonderful and a great person to honor—but then you set up the board down the road to maybe do something you don’t want to do, if you don’t follow the process,” he said.

Randall agreed, pointing out the vote was made at around 1:30 a.m.

“This right here is out of regular order, and I don’t think we should do things out of regular order, because once we do one thing, it’s easier to do the next thing, and people will accuse us of being not transparent,” Randall said. Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) agreed to withdraw his motion to rename the park that night; it will come up again at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting.

According to research by the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library, Bazil Newman lived from 1779 to 1852. He was born in Loudoun County and ran a ferry at Edwards Ferry, carrying on a family tradition. In 1839, a white man built a warehouse, likely on land Newman owned, near the confluence of Goose Creek and the Potomac River, and took out newspaper ads mentioning “Bazil Newman, well known as an old and experienced boatman, [who] will attend at the warehouse to receive and forward goods.” The next year, Newman bought the warehouse.

Historians speculate—and at least some Loudouners at the time suspected—that Newman was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, helping enslaved people escape north to Pennsylvania.

Supervisors voted 6-0-3 to begin the regular renaming process 6-0-3, with Supervisors Sylva R. Glass (D-Broad Run), Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) and Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) absent.

To offer comment or submit a name for the park, email prcs@loudoun.gov. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Feb. 7. The Parks, Recreation and Open Space Board will review and discuss those suggestions on Feb. 10.

“I will just say this—could we stop naming things after guys? Could we name a few things after women? Because I’m not seeing that happen,” remarked Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).