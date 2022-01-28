Community Foundation Distributed $1.8M in Grants during 2021

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties made 448 grants to 238 nonprofit organizations last year, exceeding $1.8 million, the foundation reported.

Since its inception, the Community Foundation has distributed more than $11.7 million

It was also a record year for charitable giving. The Community Foundation received more than 2,400 gifts from donors, a 60% increase over the number of gifts received in 2020.

“Our community has stepped up to the plate as COVID and general challenges have put so many of our local nonprofits and their missions in demand. Clients served and their needs have grown in ways that can be invisible to the rest of us,” President Amy E. Owen stated. “The Community Foundation’s donors who fuel our grantmaking really are the heroes of their work.”

Next, the foundation is preparing to host Give Choose on March 29, the community’s largest day of online giving, atGiveChoose.org.

“Give Choose is a really exciting day where we all band together and give to nonprofits doing great work in our communities,” Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs Nicole Acosta stated.

In 2021, Give Choose raised a landmark $824,307 for local nonprofits.

To learn more about participating in or becoming a sponsor of Give Choose or making a gift to the Community Foundation, go tocommunityfoundationlf.org.