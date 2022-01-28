Loudoun Authors Explore Equity and Understanding in New Children’s Books

Conversations around equity can become politically charged—in Loudoun and around the country. But acceptance, understanding and agency are concepts that can benefit everyone. That idea is at the heart of two new books by Loudoun authors: Tara Page Hewan’s “Dear Maxwell, A Conversation About Race,” and “Make New Friends” by mother and daughter Beverly Samuel and Alyssa Samuel.

Both new books are child-focused explorations of race, culture and diversity designed to serve as a starting point for conversations for families of all backgrounds

Agency and Affirmation in “Dear Maxwell”

In the spring of 2020, just as Hewan was registering her young son for kindergarten in Loudoun County Public Schools, the murder of George Floyd inspired a national reckoning on race. It was a tense time in Loudoun and nationwide. It was also a time of worry for Hewan, who responded by putting her thoughts on the page.

“Like many families across the world, I was apprehensive about what it would look like sending kids to school during a pandemic,” Hewan said. “As a Black parent, I also had worries about how he would experience school in Loudoun. … I knew that, like many schools across the country, Loudoun was grappling with discipline disproportionality, access, and opportunity. Kids that look like my son were experiencing gaps in their learning outcomes.”

Hewan channeled her concerns into a letter to her son Maxwell, inspired in part by noted author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book “Between the World and Me,” written as an open letter to his son.

Tara Hewan’s letter to her young son explores issues of race and inequality.

“I knew the possibility of him being wounded by these systems was high. So, I sat down and wrote him a letter,” she said.

What initially started as an effort to get her thoughts down to prepare herself for conversations with her son turned into a children’s book that explains concepts of race and inequality. Hewan connected with first-time professional illustrator Daniela Aguero, a Park View High School graduate and longtime Loudouner. The experience of collaborating virtually on the book was moving in itself, the author said.

“We would cry, hope and dream together, and that was a beautiful part of the book, too,” Hewan said.

Tears were also flowing when she shared the book with Maxwell and her older daughter, Imari, to whom the book is dedicated. The book, which opens with the line, “You are made wonderfully,” is a “love letter to Black and brown children,” Hewan says. But it’s not just for children and families of color.

“I wanted a book that affirms my son’s identity through the illustrations and through the language, a book that tells an honest truth but also builds his agency, so he has the spirit ofliberation and not the spirit of inferiority,” she said. “I wrote it for my son, but it’s definitely a children’s book for all kids of all races and their families to start and also to sustain this conversation about racism.”

Hewan grew up in neighboring Clarke County and remembers being the only Black student in her classes in middle and high school.

“I know that impacted my identity in ways that I wasn’t aware of and didn’t have the vocabulary to describe,” she said. “I didn’t see myself in what I wanted to be.”

Hewan chose a historically Black university, Hampton University in Hampton, for college and then launched her decades-long career as a teacher, first in Fairfax and then in Loudoun, working as a special education teacher and reading specialist. Hewan now runs a consulting firm focused on educational equity.

Hewan said she’s caught the writing bug and hopes her next project will be a mother and daughter collaboration with Imari, 21, sharing the story of Hewan’s grandmother and family matriarch who recently died.

“I want to be able to lift up a piece of her life and tell a story in a way that connects with children,” Hewan said.

For more information on “Dear Maxwell” and Tara Page Hewan, go to liberationandjustice.com. The book can be ordered from the author’s page or at amazon.com.

Embracing Differences in ‘Make New Friends’

Loudoun-based mother and daughter authors Beverly Samuel and Alyssa Samuel have combined Beverly’s professional experience in the diversity, equity and inclusion field and Alyssa’s talent for writing in their new children’s book “Make New Friends.”

“I wanted to shed light on diversity, equity and inclusion and how—when people coexist in environments together—they can learn to appreciate each other, embrace their differences, learn that they share core values and sometimes form friendships that can be lifelong,” Beverly said.

The new book follows main character Ava as she engages with a diverse group of classmates at a new school. It starts with a reference to the Golden Rule and follows Ava as she interacts with her new friends, including children of color, students from different cultures and religious beliefs and a classmate with a disability. Ava learns about and celebrates differences and also finds plenty of common ground, from favorite foods to fashion sense.

“Everyone is different. Don’t be shy and have no fear. Make new friends this school year,” is the book’s refrain crafted by Alyssa, whose experiences as an LCPS student helped inspire the book.

Mother and daughter Beverly Samuel and Alyssa Samuel teamed up on their new children’s title, “Make New Friends”

“I had a really diverse friend group growing up,” said Alyssa, whose experiences at Loudoun County High School included attending quinceañeras and learning about vegetarianism from an Indian-American friend.

The book also draws on Beverly’s experiences as a church volunteer and longtime senior extension agent at Loudoun’s Cooperative Extension, where she worked for 25 years before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After serving on a federal DEI task force, Beverly retired in 2019, and the book has been percolating over the past two years.

Beverly’s experiences as a parent also made it into the book. She remembers when Alyssa’s older sister was the only African American student in her class at an eastern Loudoun elementary school in the ’90s. Classmates asked Beverly if she could replicate her daughter’s cute “afro puff” hairstyle, creating a chance for a mom of color to explain differences in hair texture.

“It was a teachable moment and fun to look back on,” Beverly said.

That teachable moment created a sweet touch in the book as blonde Ava falls in love with her friend Imani’s hairstyle.

Alyssa, now 30, is a University of Virginia graduate who works in government consulting, but she has always been a writer at heart. While the book was originally her mother’s brainchild, Alyssa brought her poetry skills to the table, creating memorable rhyme and repetition.

The book was a bonding experience for the mother and daughter team, and they’re already planning a follow-up or a series of books focusing on each of Ava’s friends.

For Beverly, who has years of DEI work with adults under her belt, children’s books were the perfect next step.

“There is such an innocence with children. They are not born prejudiced. They tend to embrace all people. … It tends to be in later years that things are learned that will separate people,” she said.“I believe that children are a key to our future to help with racial healing and people wanting to get to know each other.”

“Make New Friends” is available via amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and iuniverse.com. For more information, follow Beverly and Alyssa Samuel on Instagram at instagram.com/makenewfriendsbook or search “Make New Friends” on Facebook.