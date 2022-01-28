Loudoun County Offers Mental Health Classes

Loudoun County offers ongoing mental health education and substance abuse prevention programs. All programs are free, but registration is required and seats are limited.

The Adverse Childhood Experiences training is a one-hour educational program that aims to raise awareness of Adverse Childhood Experiences, potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood. They have been linked to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance use problems in adulthood. Classes will be 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 and Feb. 15. For information and to register, go to loudoun.gov/childhoodadversitytraining.

Mental Health First Aid offers training that teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders, and teaches the skills to reach out to help and support someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. There is a general adult program and a program for adults who interact with youth. For information and to register, go to loudoun.gov/mhfirstaid.

TheQuestion Persuade Referprogram trains people to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to refer someone for professional help, with three simple steps to help save a life from suicide: question, persuade and refer. The next class will be Feb. 10 from noon to 1:30 p.m. For information and to register, go to loudoun.gov/suicidepreventiontraining.

For more information on the prevention and intervention services offered by the Loudoun County Department of Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Developmental Services, go to loudoun.gov/mhsadsprevention or send an email to prevention@loudoun.gov.