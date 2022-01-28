Trial Again Delayed in Walmart Shooting Case

Because of an injury to a key Sheriff’s Office witness, the trial of Steven Thodos, who is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and eight other felonies following a January 2021 shootout with Loudoun deputies at the Sterling Walmart, in has been delayed again.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2021, Thodos was apprehended by a Walmart loss prevention officer before a Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived and attempted to arrest him. At that point, Thodos allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting, wounding one deputy and two Walmart employees. He then ran out of the store, stole a vehicle and drove south to Fairfax County before being arrested by police there.

The eight-day trial was set to start Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court, a trial that previously had been planned for last September.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Angela Vernail on Thursday filed an emergency order to postpone the trail after learning one of the crime scene investigators in the case would be undergoing surgery and be unavailable to testify next week. The deputy on Jan. 14 suffered an injury while at work and initially expected to have surgery after the trial. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office learned Wednesday that his doctor determined surgery was required sooner to prevent long-term damage.

A Feb. 15 hearing was set to reschedule the trial.

The trial previously was rescheduled from September because of a delay in receiving ballistic reports.