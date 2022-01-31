Hamilton Woman Dies in Hillsboro Crash

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Hillsboro early Sunday morning.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Stony Point Road roundabout on Rt. 9 just before 3 a.m. Jan. 30 for a report of a single vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation determined the driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler was eastbound on Rt. 9 when she traveled through the roundabout and struck a guardrail. The vehicle continued down an embankment where it rolled over.

The driver, Bernadette R. Reynolds, 22, of Hamilton, was transported to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It was the first highway fatality in Loudoun County in 2022.