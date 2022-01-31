LCSO: Fleeing Shoplifters Strike Loudoun Deputy

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured, and three suspects were apprehended Saturday after deputies responded to the Dulles 28 Centre for a report of suspected shoplifters.

According to the report, around 6 p.m. Jan. 29, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a loss prevention officer who said suspects from previously reported larcenies in the region had entered the Sterling Target store.

As deputies arrived on the scene, two suspects inside the store attempted to flee. One was apprehended inside the store. The second ran from the store to an awaiting vehicle occupied by a third suspect. A deputy attempted to stop the two suspects, and the driver of the vehicle sped forward striking the deputy with the front passenger corner of the car. As the vehicle drove away, the second suspect again fled on foot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.

The driver and the suspect who fled on foot were apprehended after a search of the area.

All three suspects had traveled to the region from New York. The Sheriff’s Office is working with law enforcement agencies in Maryland and Virginia regarding similar theft cases reported in the region.

The suspects are identified as Ahmed Sawadogo, 19, Naby Doukoure, 18, and a 16-year-old male. Sawadogo is charged with obstruction of justice in loudoun county and felony robbery in Fairfax County. Doukoure is charged with false identification to law enforcement in Loudoun County and felony robbery in Fairfax County. The 16-year-old male, who was the driver of the vehicle, was issued two juvenile petitions for assault on law enforcement and felony hit and run.

Sawadogo and Doukoure were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. The juvenile was held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.