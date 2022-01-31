Loudoun Wineries Collaborate on New Vintage￼

Eight Loudoun County wineries have collaborated on a new blend, the 2020 Valle Tranquilo.

Notaviva Farm Brewery and Winery, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Breaux Vineyards, Hillsborough Winery & Brewery, 868 Estate Vineyards, Maggie Malick’s Wine Caves, Doukenie Winery, and Two Twisted Posts Winery each contributed estate-grown Loudoun County wines. They created a bold red blend of Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Tannat, which they described as a full-bodied and complex wine.

“The wine business is not just about business; primarily, it’s about passion,” Steve Bozzo of Bozzo Family Vineyards said.“The 2020 Valle Tranquilo is about the shared passion of the people who own, operate, make, and offer wine at eight wineries in Loudoun Heights, who came together to produce a wonderful new complex red wine blend.Now, that’s exciting.”

The wineries came together under the Loudoun Heights Agritourism Council, not-for-profit organization to promote the marketing, sale, purchase and use of farm-based or rural products and services, and to improve business conditions for farm-based and rural businesses. The group also includes Kalero Vineyards and Event Venue.

It is the wineries’ second collaborative vintage. This time, the label was decided during a competition in spring 2021. Loudoun artist Jill Brabant’sBold Blendwas selected from among the 30 entries.She will be featured at a bottle signing and wine release event at 868 Estate Vineyards on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m.

“It was wonderful to have so many winemakers come together to create the new vintage of the Valle Tranquilo,” Hillsborough Winery and Brewery owner and winemaker Kerem Baki said.“Our process narrowed down the choices to two blends, but in the end, there was overwhelming agreement on which one we loved—a true ‘winemaker’s blend,’ complex and nuanced.It really exemplifies the great wine that is being produced in the Loudoun Heights terroir and the friendship between the vineyards.”

On Feb. 2, 192 cases of 2020 Valle Tranquilo will be released into the tasting rooms of Loudoun Heights Agritourism Council members. A portion of the proceeds will support future initiatives of the council, including fundraising for charitable causes in Loudoun County.