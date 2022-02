Loudoun County offers training sessions of REVIVE!, the opioid overdose and naloxone education program for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Anyone who uses opioids or knows someone who is using opioids is encouraged to attend. The virtual sessions last about one hour.

Upcoming classes are from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11, 14 and 25. For details about the training and to register, go to loudoun.gov/revive.