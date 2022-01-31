Purcellville Declares Emergency, but will Reopen Town Office

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1, the Purcellville Town Hall will reopen to the public for walk-in service following a temporary closure as COVID cases spiked in the community.

The announcement comes days after the Town Council adopted a new emergency declaration aimed at allowing the town’s advisory boards and commissions to meet electronically without a physical quorum together in a public meeting space.

The town office closed to public visitation at the end of December as a safety measure for employees. Transactions were made over the phone or email, or in-person by appointment.

The declaration of a public health emergency was requested by Planning Commission Chairwoman Nan Joseph Forbes, who raised concerns about her panel gathering during a period when COVID cases are high, because many members or their families are elderly or at high risk of serious illness from the virus.

The state’s open meeting laws allows governments to pivot to virtual meetings during declared emergencies.

Councilman Joel Grewe voted against the emergency order, questioning whether it had merit during a period of quickly declining caseloads or was in the public interest generally.