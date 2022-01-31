Student School Board Rep. Receives Care Package After Being Heckled at Meeting

The group Loudoun4All is rallying support for the student representative who was heckled for her support of continuing mask requirements during the Jan. 25 School Board meeting.

Angela Rivera, a Park View High School student, left the dais to compose herself after an activist from Fairfax County laughed and shouted at her during her remarks.

“I would like to give a big thank you to the School Board for continuing the mask mandate,” Rivera said. “We need to take these safety measures seriously. Students need to be masked to keep other students and their families safe.”

Rivera was escorted out of the meeting by School Board members, and, after a few minutes, returned. Rivera said that she was encouraged by Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian), her principals and advisors gave her words of encouragement before she returned to the dais.

Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) said, “We’re going to ask that you give us decorum that’s appropriate for one of our students.”

Rivera returned to her seat on the dais, and repeated her support of the masking policy.

The Loudoun School Board invites representatives from each of the county’s high school to participate in its meetings on a rotating basis. The student School Board members are invited to make statements, along with the elected members.

The incident garnered reactions from across social media. Loudoun4All representatives said they raised over $2,000 in less than 12 hours, and presented a care package to Rivera in Sterling this afternoon.

“The community resoundingly supports these students. The community resoundingly said ‘no this is not acceptable,” Loudoun4All president Rasha Saad said. “We need to get our School Board meetings under control. We need to have respectful discourse. This is not OK.”

Saad said the community needs to protect the voices of students.

“It really helps knowing that there’s people out there supporting me. Throughout this whole time I had been reading some comments. … I’ve seen more positive than negative. It really does help,” Rivera said.

Rivera requested that half the money raised for her go to the student council at her high school. “It’s the organization that honestly started everything for me. … I’m glad to be supporting my club also.”

Rivera said that most students support her message and continuing masking up for school.

“It’s not just about me. It’s about the students and our safety,” Rivera said.

Rivera said that she hopes to attend either Northern Virginia Community College or George Mason University next year to study to be a social worker.

“I think it’s very important to go to the School Board meetings to speak. I think they had a negative reaction because they’ve never heard this response from the opposite side. Mostly at School Board meetings, it’s pro anti-maskers,” Rivera said. “It’s more than just for my protection, it’s for others’ protection.”