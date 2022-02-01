Families Sue Loudoun School Board Over Mask Mandate

Three families are suing the School Board in Circuit Court over the division’s mask requirement, which they say is in violation of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, and that the board is denying children an in-person education.

The school division is continuing with required masking in school buildings regardless of vaccination status. Youngkin signed an executive order on Jan. 15 seeking to make masks optional in schools beginning Jan. 24. But the School Board voted to support Superintendent Scott Ziegler’s decision to continue with the masking requirement.

The plaintiffs include Kristen Barnett, Heather Yescavage, and former candidate for the open Leesburg School Board seat, Colin Doniger. All of them have children enrolled in Loudoun County Public Schools.

“The School Board’s actions have directly interfered with the right of each parent here… to make educational decisions for their children, all of whom have been directly and irreparably harmed by the unlawful Universal Mask Mandate and would attend their respective Loudoun County Public Schools mask-free if it were not for the Mandate,” the filing reads.

Youngkin’s executive order is also the subject of a lawsuit from other school boards, who argue that the order is illegal because it conflicts with state law. Senate Bill 1303, signed into law last year, requires that school divisions provide full-time in-person instruction, and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to the greatest extent practicable. The CDC still recommends masking in schools.

The Loudoun parents’ lawsuit, however, claims that the School Board is in violation of Senate Bill 1303, though, because their children are not permitted in school without wearing masks.

The plaintiffs claim that the school division has caused irreparable harm to their children with the mask mandate, which they claim the board does not have authority to impose.

“Interpreting the School Board’s powers broadly enough to authorize the Universal Mask Mandate would put those powers in conflict with parents’ ‘fundamental right to make decisions concerning the upbringing, education and care’ of their children,” the filing says.

The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction against the division’s masking policy. They are represented by the D.C. law firm Jones Day.

On Jan. 14, about 100 students attended school without wearing masks. They were sent to auditoriums and gymnasiums, separated from the rest of the student body. School division spokesman Wayde Byard called “Maskless Monday” a non-event.